Thunderstorms roll through the Pacific Northwest
A storm system brought heavy rain to the northwestern U.S. on Sept. 27, ushering in cooler fall weather.
A storm system brought heavy rain to the northwestern U.S. on Sept. 27, ushering in cooler fall weather.
Storms pop in on Tuesday before the cooler temperatures rush in.
The parents of Gabby Petito's fiancé "provided the FBI with what they could," his family's attorney said.
A protein called CD47 that helps damaged cells avoid destruction by the immune system may be contributing to severe cases of COVID-19, researchers believe. In lab experiments, the researchers found that CD47 - which in effect tells the immune system, "Do not eat me!" - is present in increased amounts on the surfaces of cells infected with the coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 infection also increases levels of another protein, SIRPalpha, that partners with CD47 to trick the immune system into ignoring the sick cells.
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained.
The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.
Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal flung his headset in anger after freshman Kris Hutson's taunting penalty in the first half.
Madera police say in both incidents, the victims and suspects appear to have known each other and were involved in altercations just before the homicides.
The biggest storm in our solar system is getting wilder: Winds in Jupiter's great red spot are getting faster, astronomers reported in a new study.
Shop Amazon deals on one of our favorite digital luggage scales, as well as an air purifier, star projector, magazine subscription and pair of binoculars.
Hardin County will be the site of two new plants manufacturing batteries for Ford’s electric vehicles. They are expected to employ 5,000 workers.
The CNN anchor's mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, didn't leave him a trust fund, and now Anderson Cooper says Wyatt shouldn't expect a 'pot of gold' either.
What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...
"Yes sir, Steve Kerr." Did anyone catch the reference to the Warriors' head coach in the second season of "Ted Lasso?" We asked him if the mention was a career highlight.
Iran must stop denying the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to a workshop making centrifuge parts as agreed two weeks ago or face diplomatic retaliation at the agency's Board of Governors within days, the United States said on Monday. The workshop at the TESA Karaj complex makes components for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, and was hit by apparent sabotage in June in which one of four International Atomic Energy Agency cameras there was destroyed. Iran removed them and the destroyed camera's footage is missing https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iaea-pressures-iran-fate-talks-nuclear-deal-hangs-balance-2021-09-07.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating while the Forest Service fights the fire.
The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.
A cold front is approaching from the Pacific Northwest.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid is doing well, resting and in stable condition per an update from the team.
One of the biggest changes ever proposed to Medicare is working its way through Congress, and if it passes, and is signed into law by President Biden, it would put a smile on the face of tens of millions of beneficiaries—literally. The change would add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time since the gargantuan federal program was launched in 1965. As many seniors know, Medicare generally doesn’t cover the so-called “head issues”—eyes, ears and mouth.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie deny they have "assisted" son Brian Laundrie leave their house and avoid arrest, after a federal search warrant was issued pertaining to the Gabby Petito case.