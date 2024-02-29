Thunderstorms and snow moving through New Mexico tonight

Rain and snow showers move north through New Mexico tonight. Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend.

Much calmer weather returned to New Mexico Wednesday, but temperatures were cooler across much of the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving into southwest and southern New Mexico tonight, changing over to snow in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. This area of rain and snow will move north into early Thursday morning, making it as far north as I-40. Temperatures will be cold enough Thursday morning to see a light mix of rain and snow in the Albuquerque Metro and eastward to the Texas state line. Little to no accumulation is expected, but the Gila could see up to 5″ of snow, with a couple inches in the Sacramento Mountains.

The rain and snow will wrap up by Thursday afternoon with warmer and sunnier weather returning statewide. Warmer temperatures will continue to move into the state through Saturday afternoon, as a westerly wind will pick up each afternoon as well. This is ahead of a storm system that will scrape New Mexico on Sunday.

Sunday will be our next windy day across New Mexico, with westerly winds gusting from 30 to 50 mph. Temperatures will be cooler as a cold front sweeps across the state by Sunday night. Unfortunately, this storm won’t bring much in terms of moisture, but it will bring in some spotty rain showers and mountain snow to the northern half of New Mexico into Colorado. Quieter weather will return again on Monday.

