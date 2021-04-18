Thurmont area man indicted for alleged murder of Frederick teen

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
Apr. 18—The man accused of murdering a 19-year-old Frederick man and leaving his body in a car on an abandoned property has been criminally indicted.

A Frederick County grand jury released a number of indictments Friday, including that of 19-year-old Thurmont area resident Joshua David Eckenrode. He's accused of killing a former high school classmate, Curtis Mason Smith, whose body was found in a vehicle March 21 in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive.

Police suspect Eckenrode may have been planning a mass casualty event. They allegedly found nine firearms, two improvised explosive devices, bomb-making materials and a written "plan of action" after searching his apartment in the 6700 block of Mountaindale Road as well as a Bethel Road address associated with him in Frederick. Police allege Eckenrode killed Smith at the Bethel Road residence and drove the body in Smith's car to Runnymeade Drive, according to charging documents.

Smith's family reported him missing March 19. People chasing a loose dog happened upon the vehicle with Smith's body inside it two days later, police wrote in charging documents. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Eckenrode's initial appearance is scheduled for May 14, online court records showed Sunday. He's charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in a violent crime. He also faces charges for possessing firearms and explosives. He's being held without bond.

