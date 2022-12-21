Thurmont man accused of sexually abusing girl

Dec. 20—A Thurmont man was arrested last week and charged with sexually abusing a girl, police said Tuesday.

John Norman Staub, 51, is charged with one count each of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, online court records show.

There was no attorney listed for Staub as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Thurmont Police Department, police were notified on Nov. 29 of a child abuse and child sex offense allegation that occurred in August.

A girl had notified the Department of Social Services during an interview that Staub touched her inappropriately, the release said.

Staub was arrested Friday and was being held without bail.

His next court date is Jan. 18, 2023, online court records show.

