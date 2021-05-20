Thurmont man charged for allegedly strangling woman

May 20—A Thurmont man is being held without bail after police say he strangled a woman and got into a fight at a Frederick area retail store May 14.

Joshua Andrew Fisher, 28, of the unit block of Church Street, was charged with first- and second-degree assault after the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fight in the 7400 block of Guilford Drive at about 5:22 p.m., according to charging documents.

Fisher reportedly hit a woman with his bicycle and bit her on the ear. Police searched the area and found the woman, who allegedly said they fought at the store and earlier that day, charging documents state.

Fisher allegedly grabbed the woman and threw her against a tent several times around 2 a.m., then strangled her with his hands three times, charging documents read. The woman reportedly feared for her life and felt dizzy and faint. Afterward, she allegedly experienced pain trying to swallow. Police wrote they saw red marks the size of fingerprints on her neck.

As police spoke with the woman, Fisher reportedly came riding up on his bicycle. Police arrested him, and Fisher denied assaulting the woman, charging documents state.

Fisher is to be represented by a public defender, but no specific attorney's name was listed in online court records Wednesday evening. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 8.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller