Thurmont man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old Frederick man

Mar. 24—A Thurmont man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a 19-year-old Frederick man who was reported missing and then found dead in a vehicle Sunday.

Joshua David Eckenrode, 19, has been charged in the death of Curtis Mason Smith, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning. Eckenrode faces an additional charge of firearm use in a violent crime. The sheriff's office initially classified the death as suspicious.

Detectives executed search and seizure warrants late Monday at two separate residences associated with Eckenrode, the sheriff's office said Wednesday. Authorities allegedly found multiple weapons and explosive materials, which were rendered safe with help from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The devices pose no threat to the community, according to FCSO.

The sheriff's office initially held Eckenrode on the charges of possession of destructive devices, possession of a firearm and possession of explosives without a license. As the investigation continued over two days, including multiple witness interviews, detectives obtained enough evidence to charge him with first-degree murder and firearm charges.

Deputies transported Eckenrode to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for holding, where he is being held without bail. He has a bail review hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records early Wednesday.

Smith was found at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an abandoned property in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive in Frederick and pronounced dead on scene. The Frederick Police Department was handling the missing persons case and put out an alert Saturday night, stating he may be driving a dark gray 2012 Honda Accord with tinted windows. Prior to Sunday, Smith was last seen Friday at about 11:45 a.m.

"Our detectives and deputies, along with officers from the Frederick Police Department, have been working around the clock to solve this murder," Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO criminal investigations commander, said in a prepared statement. "These professionals worked every lead, tip, and call they received and through their investigative efforts this person was quickly identified and detained."

The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask that anyone having information related to this case contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case No. 21-025637.

A GoFundMe campaign to support funeral expenses for the Smith family had raised more than $14,500 in less than 24 hours. The page can be found by going to gofundme.com and searching "Curtis 'Mason' Smith Funeral Expenses Support."

