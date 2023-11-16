Thursday at 5:30: Jesse Jones with advice on how to stay out of debt this holiday season

Jesse Jones

How can someone go into debt, even when they’re doing everything right?

We’re getting help from a financial expert on ways to pay down your debt when it feels like the deck is stacked against you.

“Oftentimes, they put things like medications or treatments on a credit card,” they told us. “There certainly shouldn’t be any shame in getting the help you need.”

Thursday on KIRO 7 at 5:30 pm., we’ll have the advice you need to come out of this holiday season with a plan.

Recommended Stories