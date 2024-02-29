Thursday 9-hour Forecast: Clear skies after morning showers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Friday Eve! We’re Forecasting morning showers across the borderland today. However, skies will clear up by noon with a high of 65-degrees.

Starting at 12 p.m. we will begin to see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with west winds up to 20 mph.

Although we experienced showers with thunderstorms overnight, we’re predicting mostly clear skies all day and night.

