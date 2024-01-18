Thursday Afternoon Update
Your 8-Day Forecast
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Google is expanding mobile search. On Wednesday, the company introduced Circle to Search, a gesture-based way to quickly find info without leaving your app.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.
Samsung adds three more years of OS updates for the Galaxy S24 series.
Our hands-on impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, focusing on the company's new generative AI features.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?
Ivica Zubac has been a huge part of the Clippers' hot start this season.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
