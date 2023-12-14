Thursday: Breezy with passing showers; system in Gulf will bring threat of severe weekend weather

Thursday will be a breezy and mostly cloudy day in Central Florida.

Expect a few passing showers and a high of 73 degrees in Orlando.

Winds will be gusty, up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Overnight, temperatures will drop off into the 60s and isolated showers are still possible.

Meteorologist Brian Shields is keeping an eye on the Gulf, where a storm system will form Friday and head our way over the weekend.

Rainy, stormy and windy conditions will move in late Saturday and continue into the overnight hours.

There will be an isolated threat for severe weather.

The Channel 9 viewing area will be under a Weather Alert Day on both Saturday and Sunday, Shields said.

The gusty winds are likely to continue Sunday, even after the rain has moved out.

Behind the storms, cooler weather arrives next week.

