Thursday Early Morning Weather Forecast
Feb. 8, 2024
There's just two weeks until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
There's just two weeks until the Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
The 2024 Subaru Impreza is a compact, all-wheel drive hatchback that competes with the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.
Even after posting robust quarters, tech companies are announcing more layoffs to chase profits and brace for the hefty costs of AI innovation.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
The Chiefs are the new team some people love to hate.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Scott Pianowski breaks down this talent-laded position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Snow piles up and needs to be brushed off in the winter. With the help of a car windshield cover, you can easily clear the snow and hit the road faster.
Our interior review of the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron where we tell you its ups and downs.
Who wants to make a deal? These players are great options to acquire or ship out in negotiations with your fantasy hockey leaguemates.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.