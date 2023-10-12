Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Zavian Colón

TechCrunch

It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.