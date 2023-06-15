Thursday evening news briefing: Boris Johnson 'deliberately misled Parliament over partygate'

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over partygate, the privileges committee has concluded in its long-awaited report.

And the man suspected of killing three people in Nottingham has been named as an engineering graduate who studied at the same university as two of the victims.

Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over partygate, MPs find

Boris Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials, before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, a cross-party investigation has found.

The privileges committee said the offences merited a 90-day suspension, which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not quit in anticipation.

His resignation means he will escape that punishment, but the committee recommended that he should also have his parliamentary pass removed, despite it normally being given to former MPs.



Mr Johnson said he was furious at the “deranged conclusion”, accusing the committee - led by the Labour veteran Harriet Harman - of lying.

The former Tory leader called the committee “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

Now, Rishi Sunak faces bitter infighting in the Tory party as MPs are set to be asked to approve the report in a Commons vote.

Allies of Mr Johnson condemned the “harshness” and “sheer vindictiveness” of the findings.

You can follow all the developments on our live blog.

Nottingham suspect named as engineering graduate

The suspect arrested on suspicion of murdering three people on the streets of Nottingham is Valdo Amissão Mendes Calocane, The Telegraph understands.

The 31-year-old is understood to have graduated from the University of Nottingham with a degree in mechanical engineering last year.

The university said it was devastated the suspect was once a student.

Police have said it is not believed to be connected with the attack.

A man was arrested at 5.30am on Tuesday on suspicion of attacking Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, as well as 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates during a knife and van rampage.

Man throws woman to her death off castle bridge

An American woman was thrown to her death into a ravine by a man who apparently sexually assaulted her at a German castle.

A second woman was also seriously injured after she tried to intervene in the attack at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria yesterday.

A suspect, reported to be a 30-year-old American national, has been arrested with police treating the case as murder, attempted murder and sexual assault.

A Bavarian prosecutor said the women encountered the man on a bridge overlooking the world famous castle, before he led them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint. Read the full report here.

Glenda Jackson | The actress and former Labour MP has died at the age of 87 after a brief illness at her home in south-east London. She won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love, and again three years later for A Touch Of Class. Read the full report here.

Pictured: Mortician ‘sold human remains to dolls shop’

Dolls for sale at Kat's Creepy Creations - Facebook

A former morgue manager at Harvard medical school has been charged with stealing, selling and shipping body parts donated for educational purposes, including skin and brains.

World news: Himars strike kills dozens of Russian soldiers

More than a hundred Russian soldiers may have been killed by a Ukrainian Himars strike after they were ordered to wait in large numbers to listen to a general’s speech, Russian sources have said.

The Russian ministry of defence has not commented on the attack, which bloggers said occurred near the front line in the Luhansk region yesterday.

“Near Kremenna a tragic incident took place. People stood in a crowd for two hours and waited for the divisional commander to give his motivational speech,” reported Rybar, a war blog with close links to the Russian military.

You can read all the developments from the day on our live blog.

How a picture of Emma Pallant-Browne on her period went viral

Emma Pallant-Browne

Despite the stigmas, the triathlete wants to prove a point by succeeding at the highest level

Read the interview here.

Business news: ECB raises interest rates to highest in over 20 years

The European Central Bank has raised its interest rates to their highest level in 22 years as it upped its inflation predictions.

Policymakers on the Governing Council voted to raise the eurozone’s key deposit rate by 25 basis points from 3.25 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, said that it is also “very likely” that rates will increase again in July, which would take them to their record high set in 2000. Follow the latest updates on our live blog.

Meanwhile, Lauren Almeida reveals why Britain’s falling fertility rate and ageing population is a toxic combination for the country’s retirees.

Open House sees multiple-person orgies take place on television - Channel 4

