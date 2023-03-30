Thursday evening news briefing: How police missed chance to catch Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murderer
Good evening. The drug-dealing gangster who murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel could have been apprehended two weeks earlier after he was suspected of involvement in a shooting near a children’s playground, The Telegraph can reveal.
Thomas Cashman found guilty of murder
Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of murdering the Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel in a shooting that “shook the nation”.
The 34-year-old cannabis dealer gunned down the nine-year-old inside her own home on August 22 as he chased a rival during a gangland hit gone wrong.
Cashman, a father of two, claimed he was being “stitched up” during his trial and pleaded with jurors “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad”.
But despite his repeated denials, the jury at Manchester Crown Court rejected his claims to find him guilty of Olivia’s murder following a four week long trial.
She was shot through the chest by Cashman who “ruthlessly and relentlessly” pursued another man, Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar, into her house in Knotty Ash, Liverpool.
Cashman, a violent drug dealer, had been determined to take out Nee, after a feud erupted between rival Merseyside gangs.
Police missed chance to catch drug-dealing murderer before shooting
It can now be revealed that just a fortnight earlier, the same Glock handgun - which was one of two used in the attack on Nee on August 22 - was involved in a drive-by shooting that took place at Ackers Hall park, a short distance from Olivia’s home.
Nobody was injured in the attack and the gunman was not apprehended, but it is believed that Nee was the intended target and Cashman the suspected gunman.
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of the incident on August 8 matched some of those used by Cashman on the night Olivia was murdered. She was killed by a bullet from a 0.38 calibre revolver, and neither that nor the Glock have been recovered.
Cashman was ‘feared enforcer’ for crime group
To his neighbours on the smart new-build estate in West Derby, Cashman appeared to be a respectable and hard-working family man with a fondness for sports cars and foreign holidays, writes Will Bolton.
But in reality the 34-year-old was a feared enforcer for an organised crime group who had been building a reputation on Merseyside as a “man with the gun”.
During his trial, Cashman attempted to claim he and Nee were friends and he had no reason to harm him.
But underworld sources have told The Telegraph that Nee - a convicted drug-dealer and burglar - had become a marked man after a cannabis farm Cashman was linked with, was robbed.
Cambridgeshire shootings | A father and son were the two victims of a double shooting in Cambridgeshire, police have confirmed as they revealed the killings may be linked to a “custody battle”.
Charles Bronson | Notorious prisoner loses bid to be freed from jail
Politics | UK 'not there yet' on deal to join Indo-Pacific trade bloc
Royals | The ‘oddity’ in Prince Harry’s privacy claim against Daily Mail publisher
World news: The King says UK and Germany can confront horrors of war in Europe together
King Charles has said the UK and Germany can confront the horrors of war in Europe together in a historic speech to the German Bundestag. Victoria Ward and Matthew Robinson have more details on the first address of a British monarch to the German parliament. And you can watch a video of the King speaking German during a state banquet in Berlin here.
‘The Met’s failings made me ashamed to be a police officer’
Maggie Blyth has been tasked with making women and girls across England and Wales safer – but says she underestimated the scale of the challenge
Business news: State pension age ‘should rise to 69’ to stop Treasury overspending
Anyone born after 1979 will have to wait until they are 69 to collect the state pension under proposals to stop the Treasury overspending. Lauren Almeida explains why in this story, after the independent review into the state pension was published today.
Education | The ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees that could damage your career prospects
Travel | The war on British tourists has reached Amsterdam – why does everyone hate us?
Royals | The meaning behind Queen Camilla’s spectacular state visit jewels
Sport news: I was running on one lung in Saudi Arabia, says Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen says he was operating on only “one lung” in Saudi Arabia two weekends ago, so wiped out was he by a virus. The double world champion, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, added he was not yet completely over his illness. Tom Cary has more on his comments here.
Electric vehicles inspired Matt's cartoon today. Click here to see more from Matt.
And you can find today's political cartoon here.
Beauty | How to get 90s supermodel hair without it ageing you
The incredible story of England’s lost ‘medieval Manhattan’ | This town's fate proves that we are ultimately just pawns on nature’s chessboard, writes Dr Matthew Green.
