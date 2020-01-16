Thursday evening news briefing: Prince Harry breaks cover

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Prince Harry shrugs off attention in first appearance
The Duke of Sussex has been seen in public for the first time since he and the Duchess announced their intention to split from the Royal family. Prince Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace this afternoon - in what could prove to be his last public appearance as a fully-fledged member of the "Firm". Read the answer he gave when a reporter asked him about the progress of talks on his future. As Camilla Tominey reports, Meghan is in Canada with their son, Archie, and the Duke is expected to join her there soon. It comes amid a development about the other senior member of the Royal family to recently "step back" - the Duke of York. Prince Andrew could be stripped of his round-the-clock armed bodyguards in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke, 59, faces losing his Metropolitan Police protection following a proposed downgrade of his security. A final decision rests in the hands of the Home Secretary and, ultimately, the Prime Minister. Read on for a senior source's comments.
Angela Merkel tells EU that Brexit is a 'wake-up call'
Brexit is a "wake-up call" for the European Union, Angela Merkel has said in a warning that Britain will emerge as an economic competitor to the bloc after it leaves the EU. The German Chancellor called on the remaining EU leaders to make Europe more competitive to meet the challenge of Brexit, as well as economic heavyweights such as the US and China. Her comments come as this analysis by James Crisp indicates the EU will point to the government's rescue of Flybe to help justify its demands for "level playing field guarantees" in the post-Brexit trade deal. And bad news for those banging on about Big Ben bonging. Downing Street has appeared to pull the plug on Big Ben chiming on Jan 31 to mark Brexit. Here's what the Prime Minister's spokesman had to say.
Blow for Bake Off as Sandi Toksvig quits
Sandi Toksvig is leaving the Great British Bake Off to focus on other projects, she has announced. In a blow for the Channel 4 show, the comedian abruptly announced she was leaving via a press release she posted on Twitter. The show, once the most-viewed programme in Britain, has seen its viewers halve since its peak. In 2015, Nadiya Hussein's win pulled in 14.5 million viewers. The latest show had a peak of 6.9 million. Click here to read Toksvig's statement.
News digest
- Labour race | Momentum to 'mobilise thousands' for Long-Bailey
- Knife offences | Crimes hit ten-year high with 60 recorded every day
- Megaphone trial | Man cleared of assaulting police with loud hailer
- Volcano threat | 'Heartbreaking' moment family left uncle of 80
- Food fury | Why millennials are killing off the full English breakfast
Video: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV'
Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar during a confrontation after the Democratic debate, according to a released audio clip of the exchange. The tense interaction occurred as the candidates were congratulating one another on the debate stage - and was broadcast live without sound. The audio was released on Wednesday by CNN, which co-hosted the debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Watch the video below.
Comment
World news: The one story you must read today...
Avalanche rescue | A 12-year-old girl was found alive after being buried for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir engulfed the family house, her mother said. Click here to see Samina Bibi, who recalled screaming for help as she lay trapped in a room under the snow. The death toll from Monday's avalanches is believed to be at least 74.
Editor's choice
Business and money briefing
Uber faces competition | An Estonian rival to Uber has raised €50m (£43m) from the EU's development bank as the bloc aims to accelerate the growth of its domestic contender to America's ride-hailing operators.
- Cheers to that! | Pub numbers rise for the first time since 2007
- Battle of the billionaires | Jeff Bezos locked in e-commerce fight
- On top of markets | Live stocks and shares updates 24 hours a day
Sport briefing
South Africa v England | The series is tied with two Tests to play. Click here to see how the tourists performed after winning the toss and electing to bat on the opening day of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.
- Man Utd transfer | Bruno Fernandes agrees personal terms with club
- Heading the ball | Scottish FA set to recommend ban for under 12s
- Australian Open draw | Coco Gauff to face Venus Williams again
And finally...
Savaged by critics | Universal has barely had a moment to shake the shame off its whiskers after Cats, but now it's got another big-budget disaster on its hands: Dolittle. With multiple re-shoots following a bad reception from test audiences two years ago, the film seems to have been doomed from the start. Read on for what has been said.