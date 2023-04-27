Thursday evening news briefing: Putin sacks deputy defence minister

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Just one in five EU laws are set to be scrapped in Rishi Sunak’s so-called Brexit bonfire, according to a briefing given by Kemi Badenoch, despite pledges to scrub more than 4,000 from the statute book. And scroll down for the latest foreign news, as Vladimir Putin sacked his deputy defence minister.

Tories to scrap just one in five redundant EU laws

The Prime Minister gave his public backing in January to the Retained EU Law Bill which will abolish more than 4,000 EU laws by the end of this year.

However, Christopher Hope reports that in a briefing to senior Tory Eurosceptic MPs on Monday, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that only 20 per cent of those laws - just 800 - were likely to be scrapped by December 31.

Conservative MPs told The Telegraph they are furious at the apparent hollowing out of the legislation which they see as a surrender to civil servants who are unwilling to strip away EU red tape.

'Incompetent' nurses' strike quashed in High Court

The Health Secretary has successfully quashed an upcoming strike by nurses after his lawyers argued that the union had been “incompetent” in looking at its timetable.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had planned a 48-hour strike from 8pm on Sunday, ending on May 2 at 8pm.

However, a High Court judge has now ruled the planned strike action by the RCN on May 2 would be unlawful as it falls beyond its legal mandate.

Lizzie Roberts and Max Stephens have the full story here.

Germany accuses UK of delaying its Sudan evacuations

Germany has accused the UK of delaying its efforts to evacuate people from Sudan after causing a temporary blockade at an airfield.

Senior German political sources told the BBC that British forces angered the Sudanese army by landing in the country without permission.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, insisted he did not "recognise the reporting".

It came as Mr Cleverly said he did not mind Foreign Office civil servants working from home during the Sudan crisis “as long as they’re working”.

Jerry Springer | One of the most influential and controversial figures in American TV history has died aged 79. Read his Telegraph obituary here.

World news: Putin sacks deputy defence minister in sign of frustration

The Kremlin has sacked its deputy defence minister, in a sign of Vladimir Putin’s continued frustration with the Russian army’s performance since it invaded Ukraine, reports James Kilner. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev is one of the highest-ranking Russian military commanders to be fired in the 14-month-long war. You can get up to speed with all today's developments on the ground in Ukraine on our live blog.

Business news: Elon Musk ordered to ‘stop using deepfake excuse’ in fatal Tesla crash case

Elon Musk has been ordered to give a deposition in a lawsuit blaming Tesla's driverless technology for a fatal crash, after the carmaker suggested his public statements about autopilot could have been deepfaked. Chris Price has the full story here.

Sport news: Train drivers to strike on FA Cup final day

Train drivers are set to strike on the day of the FA Cup final and the Epsom Derby after their union rejected a new pay deal from rail firms. Jack Simpson has more details on when the strikes will be.

