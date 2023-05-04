Thursday evening news briefing: Russian state TV's Kremlin attack blackout

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Russian state television did not show footage of the Kremlin drone strike, amid muted coverage of the alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. We also have the latest on the build-up to the Coronation, as the Prince and Princess of Wales sipped pints at a Soho pub.

Kremlin drone attack blackout on Russian state TV

Nataliya Vasilyeva reports that on Wednesday night, prime time news programmes ran terse reports on the attack, but instead used archive shots of Red Square.

Genevieve Holl-Allen writes that Russia has sent drones with “For Moscow” written on their tail fins in retaliation against the alleged attack - you can view pictures of the drones here.

Meanwhile, Washington issued a swift denial in response to Russia’s accusations that the US masterminded the attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow has claimed was carried out by Ukraine.

And Kyiv is threatening to call off a visit by Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin after details of the high-security operation were leaked to the press.

Madeleine McCann's sister speaks publicly about case for first time

The sister of Madeleine McCann has spoken about her for the first time in public on the 16th anniversary of the three-year-old's disappearance.

Amelie, now 18, was welcomed along with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, by locals and supporters during an informal prayer gathering in their home village of Rothley, Leicestershire.

Tracey Kandohla has more details on what she had to say.

Gove: Starmer 'condemned by his silence' on Sue Gray

Sir Keir Starmer’s silence over the appointment of Sue Gray “condemns him”, Michael Gove has said.

The Levelling-Up Secretary said he believed the former partygate investigator - who has now left to become the Labour leader’s chief of staff - was a woman of integrity.

But he said Sir Keir had been “unchivalrous” by failing to share details of when he first approached her for the job.

Our Deputy Political Editor Daniel Martin has more details.

Evening Briefing: Today's essential headlines

Coronation | The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped pints at a Soho pub as they raised an early Coronation toast with drinkers. You can get up to speed with all today's Royal family news on our live blog.

Comment and analysis

World news: Doctors fighting to save life of Serbian schoolgirl shot in the head

A schoolgirl wounded in Serbia’s first mass school shooting was in a critical condition on Thursday with a gunshot wound to the head, the director of a Belgrade paediatric hospital said, as the country prepared for three days of national mourning.

Interview of the day

Lee Westwood: I never thought it would end like this

Exclusive: Lee Westwood is ready to move on after finally quitting the DP World Tour, making him ineligible for the Ryder Cup

Read the interview

Business news: Shares in two more US banks plunge as crisis fears spread

US regional banks have been wracked by fears of contagion, as PacWest attempted to calm investors after its shares plunged as much as 60pc overnight. You can follow the latest news on our Business live blog.

Editor's choice

Transport | The report by Sadiq Khan's own advisers that demolishes his case for Ulez

Health | Vaping is endemic in British schools – and Elf Bars are at the heart of it

Coronation | Signed by the Duke of Sussex? ‘No thanks’, say coronation collectors

Sport news: British Rowing asks members: ‘Do you want to ban transgender athletes from women’s races?’

British Rowing is considering banning transgender athletes from the women's category unless they were born female in an unprecedented members' vote, defying the sport’s global governing body. Oliver Brown has more on why the move is highly significant.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

What happened when I booked a holiday without knowing where I was going | A new company creates surprise trips for its customers, but there’s plenty that can go wrong if you place all your faith in a total stranger, writes Emma Beaumont.

