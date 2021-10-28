Thursday evening news briefing: UK 'only understands force', says France

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Boyle
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Your evening briefing from The Telegraph
Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Fishing row | The British only "understand the language of force", France's Europe minister said today following the seizure by French authorities of a British fishing boat - pictured above at the port of Le Havre, in Normandy. Clement Beaune promised to take a zero tolerance approach against the UK in the escalating dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. In his analysis, Europe Editor James Crisp says Emmanuel Macron is holding Northern Ireland talks hostage.

The big story: Mortgage rates raised after Budget

It is often only the day after the Budget - once the details have been digested and the numbers crunched - that the true picture emerges.

And so it is today, as experts warn that a £3,000 rise in tax bills for every household by the mid-2020s will herald an end to the era of low tax conservatism in Britain.

After Rishi Sunak's big-spending statement took Britain's tax burden to its highest since the 1950s, the Resolution Foundation think tank said it suggests the UK is moving towards a "high tax, big state economy".

As Economics Editor Russell Lynch explains, pressures are mounting on battered public finances from Covid and an ageing population.

It came as the Institute for Fiscal Studies accused Mr Sunak of using the pandemic as "cover" for a huge increase in spending. Our comprehensive Budget guide explains the key changes at a glance.

Meanwhile, it did not take long for banks to push up the cost of mortgages after the Budget failed to alleviate the financial pressures facing homeowners.

A slew of high street lenders have announced mortgage rate increases in the last 24 hours. It follows a warning from the Office for Budget Responsibility that it expects repayments to increase to heights not seen since the housing crash in 2008.

This graph shows how mortgage interest payments are forecast to grow by 2023.

Middle classes 'failed'

There was little in Mr Sunak's statement to ease the strain on the middle classes. Inflation is forecast to hit 4.4pc, while disposable incomes are expected to rise by just 0.8pc over the next five years. The rising cost of living is likely to fuel interest rate rises, which could add hundreds to mortgage costs. Town halls were given permission to raise council tax by as much as 3pc. And it comes on top of the £12bn-a-year National Insurance raid to come into effect from April. Telegraph Money spoke to families, landlords and small business owners braced for a squeeze.

'We're paying the price'

As with all Budgets, there were winners and losers (see which measures will make you richer - and poorer here). "What is the point in striving to get ahead?" asked Telegraph reader John Kavanagh. "Where is the fiscal responsibility that Tory governments are supposed to embrace? We are now paying the price!" Read on for more of what your fellow readers had to say - and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Comment and analysis:

Around the world: From royalty… to studio apartment

Mako Komuro, known until this week as Princess Mako of Japan, is reportedly set to move into a rented studio apartment in New York with her new husband after losing her royal status. The couple announced plans to quit Japan after a financial scandal involving the groom's mother caused a public backlash. As Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo, the accommodation would be very different from the grounds of the luxurious Akasaka Estate where the former princess, 30, grew up.

Thursday interview: Les Dennis - 'Whatever you do, don't call me a revelation'

HMS Pinafore is a long way from Family Fortunes - but, as Les Dennis reminds Jasper Rees, he has been singing for years. Read the interview.

Les Dennis, the veteran TV entertainer - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph
Les Dennis, the veteran TV entertainer - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

Sport briefing: Raducanu back to straight-sets winning

Emma Raducanu put on a clinical performance to get back to her straight-set winning ways and progress to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open. The US Open champion showed little mercy to Romania's Ana Bogdan this afternoon to record her second win since New York. Meanwhile, Phil Tufnell - who has written a book about his life both inside and outside of cricket - has given an exclusive interview to Tom Cary about his departure from Question of Sport.

Editor's choice

  1. Motoring | Inside the £320,000 'post opulent' Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge limousine

  2. Long Covid | 'I didn't think I'd ever feel normal, but oxygen therapy changed everything'

  3. Unapologetically glamorous | The story behind Sharon Stone's glam-over at 63

Business briefing: Tesco enters 10-min delivery battle

First, the energy crisis. Gas and power prices fell today after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian state gas supplier Gazprom to pump more gas into EU storages. Closer to home, Tesco is joining forces with a 10-minute grocery delivery service as the online grocery battle continues to escalate. Britain's biggest supermarket chain has started a pilot with Gorillas from its store in Thornton Heath, south London. Laura Onita explains how the orders can be packed and delivered so rapidly.

Tonight starts now

The first-ever live breast check takes place this evening on Twitter. Breast Cancer Now has joined forces with the platform to launch its #TouchLookCheck campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage people to regularly check their breasts and chests for any new or unusual changes. New research from Breast Cancer Now found that more than a third of British women do not check their breasts regularly.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Cinema's new Cold War | James Bond is going head-to-head with a propagandistic blockbuster. At stake is the world's biggest market, but are consumers happy? Christopher Harding examines to what extent Hollywood is at the mercy of China.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here . For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Households could face £3,000 more in bills as UK moves to a 'high tax, big state economy'

    A £3,000 rise in tax bills for every household by the mid-2020s will herald an end to the era of low tax conservatism in Britain, experts have warned in the wake of the Chancellor's big spending Budget.

  • France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

    French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

  • Brexit will hit economy harder than Covid, says OBR chairman

    The impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse than that caused by the Covid pandemic, according to the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

  • The British only 'understand the language of force', says French minister in fishing row

    The British only "understand the language of force", France’s Europe minister has said following the seizure by French authorities of a British fishing boat.

  • MPs say UK research frozen because of Brexit delay

    UK scientists are likely to be "frozen out" of EU research programmes, a committee of MPs warns.

  • Factbox: Biden to meet Macron, Erdogan, Pope Francis, on European trip

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a series of high-profile meetings with foreign leaders during his trip to the G20 in Rome and U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Tricky issues are on the table, from close ally France's accusations of betrayal over an Australian submarine deal to Turkey's demands after a scotched fighter jet deal. He will also talk supply chain woes, tax pledges and energy shortages, the White House says.

  • UK faces years of high taxes, warns think tank

    In 2026-27 tax as a share of the economy will be at its highest level since 1950, amounting to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson became PM.

  • Emmanuel Macron holding Northern Ireland Brexit talks hostage over 'fish wars'

    Emmanuel Macron has form when it comes to holding Brexit negotiations hostage to get his way.

  • UK decries France's seizure of fishing boat as post-Brexit row deepens

    LE HAVRE, France (Reuters) -Britain denounced France's seizure of a British boat in French waters and warned Paris against further retaliation on Thursday, in a rapidly deteriorating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said the Cornelis Gert Jan, a scallop dredger, was escorted to the northern port of Le Havre overnight after its crew failed to prove it was allowed to fish in French territorial waters. A second British vessel was given a verbal warning.

  • Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country

    The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. The young man and his friend, randomly arrested as they rode their bikes home, were subjected to hours of agony inside a town hall transformed by the military into a torture center. As the interrogators’ blows rained down, their relentless questions tumbled through his mind.

  • Emma Raducanu hopes to delay visit to grandmother with more success in Cluj

    Raducanu’s father, who is travelling with his daughter this week, is Romanian and the plan is to go and visit his family in Bucharest.

  • Man arrested over threats to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner

    Man, 52, arrested as police investigation into other perpetrators continues

  • Impact of Brexit on economy 'worse than Covid'

    The boss of the UK's forecaster says Brexit will be worse for the economy than Covid.

  • Study: 10 UNESCO forests emit more C02 than they soak up

    Sites containing some of the world’s most treasured forests, including the Yosemite National Park and Indonesia's Sumatra rainforest, have been emitting more heat-trapping carbon dioxide than they have absorbed in recent years, a U.N.-backed report said. According to the report released Thursday, factors like logging, wildfires and clearance of land for agriculture are to blame. The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural and educational agency, said their report provides the first-ever assessment of greenhouse gases produced and absorbed in UNESCO-listed forests.

  • Schools debate: Gifted and talented, or racist and elitist?

    Communities across the United States are reconsidering their approach to gifted and talented programs in schools as vocal parents blame such elite programs for worsening racial segregation and inequities in the country’s education system. A plan announced by New York City’s mayor to phase out elementary school gifted and talented programs in the country’s largest school district — if it proceeds — would be among the most significant developments yet in a push that extends from Boston to Seattle and that has stoked passions and pain over race, inequality and access to a decent education. From the start, gifted and talented school programs drew worries they would produce an educational caste system in U.S. public schools.

  • The three key areas Emma Raducanu must improve to win Transylvania Open

    After securing the first WTA win of her career, beating Polona Hercog in the first round of the Transylvania Open, Emma Raducanu now switches her thoughts to Thursday's encounter with world No 106 Ana Bogdan. She admitted she was not at her best against Hercog, and has a few points to work on ahead of the second round.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott must 'clear that threshold' to play vs. Vikings after calf injury

    "We don't want this to be a week-to-week situation."

  • Residue of ancient life found on 2.5 billion-year-old ruby

    The ruby was formed when life on Earth was far less diverse than it is today.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?T

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.