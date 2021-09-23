Thursday evening UK news briefing: BP rations fuel deliveries to petrol stations

Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Macron in 'dark rage' | Calling Britain's part in the Australia submarine deal "Johnson's first victory for Global Britain", conservative daily newspaper Le Figaro was the exception in the French press today. Read how the country's media reacted to the Macron-Biden phone call and the submarine row. Henry Samuel analyses how Franco-British relations are the worst in years and James Crisp examines how Mr Macron is seeking Angela Merkel's crown as the dynamics in Brussels change.

The big story: BP rations deliveries to petrol stations

Just when you thought the Government was beginning to take steps to resolve the energy crisis, the struggle to supply the things we take for granted in our everyday lives takes a new twist.

BP is being forced to ration fuel deliveries to its petrol stations due to a lack of lorry drivers.

The oil giant is struggling to transport fuel from refineries to its 1,200 UK forecourts, with up to 100 sites believed to be suffering from fuel shortages and a handful temporarily closed.

Exxon Mobil has also issued a statement, saying a "small number" of forecourts it operates for Tesco are also affected by driver shortages.

BP has warned the Government that fuel stocks were "declining rapidly" and the next few weeks would be "really, really difficult".

This graph shows how the number of HGV drivers employed in the UK has plummeted in the last year.

Issues with supply eventually mean the cost of living increases and the Bank of England has warned that the recent surge in energy prices could push UK inflation above 4pc by the end of the year.

Story continues

It added that these factors posed an "upside risk" to its inflation forecasts from April 2022, suggesting the squeeze on living costs could persist.

The Business Secretary was forced to return to the Commons chamber to answer questions about surging prices for a second time this week.

Kwasi Kwarten used his appearance to "categorically" rule out handing subsidies or grants to larger energy companies as a result of the crisis.

One senior Tory has put forward his own solution - cutting VAT on bills.

Cost of going green

It is little wonder that anxieties are growing about a possible winter of discontent, with energy bills rocketing, inflation soaring and a shortage of carbon dioxide threatening food supplies – and perhaps even scuppering Christmas.

Just as Boris Johnson delivered his speech to the UN General Assembly telling the world to "grow up" about the realities of climate change, at home Britons are getting to grips with the reality that moving over to greener energy will cost them more.

Ross Clark argues that Mr Johnson's green policies have had an easy ride so far, but with the spike in global wholesale gas prices threatening to land homeowners with huge rises in bills they are about to face a very stern popularity test.

In the face of a cost of living crisis, Michael Deacon pens the guidance the Prime Minister might offer us to survive a winter crisis.

Going 'off-grid'

For want of a better term, is there any way to insulate ourselves from the rising costs associated with this energy crisis?

Those lucky enough to be self-sufficient will be somewhat protected from a rise in costs.

Solar panels, water mills and biomass boilers all provide ways to go partly "off-grid".

Will Kirkman finds out how people have done it.

It was Albert Einstein who said "in the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity".

Here are the winners making a fortune from the energy chaos and read how to protect your investments and savings from rising inflation.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Tourists descend on La Palma

A day after she was forced to flee with her two children, Nuria Torres Abreu watched as lava destroyed their home live on TV. Like hundreds of others on the Canary Island of La Palma, Ms Abreu lost everything she had in less than 24 hours, in an ongoing volcanic eruption that is spewing 1,000-degree molten rock down the mountainside where she once lived. Amongst the destruction, however, tourists have been flocking to the island to watch what a Spanish minister controversially called a "wonderful show". Joe Cawley has this dispatch from La Palma.

Thursday big-read

Pre-cut strings and hip-thrusting 200kg

Emma Raducanu

The meticulous approach that paved Emma Raducanu's path to glory and the supporting cast who were part of her 'Fairytale in New York'

Read the full story

Sport briefing: Fonseca reveals Spurs move was 'done'

Paulo Fonseca has revealed he started pre-season plans at Tottenham before his move was torpedoed by managing director Fabio Paratici's demands for more defensive football. In an exclusive interview, he reveals how "the agreement was done", but the move collapsed. Meanwhile, in our second Tony Jacklin exclusive in as many days, the golfer says why Mark James and Ken Brown should have been given life bans after the 1979 Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, Iain Henderson, the British and Irish Lions lock, has openly criticised Lions head coach Warren Gatland's selections during the tour of South Africa this summer.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: BA abandons budget airline plans

Talks to set up a new British Airways airline at Gatwick have collapsed after pilots rejected plans for sweeping pay cuts. Britain's second-biggest airport now faces the spectre of losing its second-largest short-haul operator. BA had hoped to set up a new subsidiary at Gatwick to compete with low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair. Read why and this chart shows how the news has hit the share price of BA’s owner IAG.

Tonight starts now

The Lodger, review | Yorkshire playwright Robert Holman has had his work staged at a number of major theatre companies since he started out in the early 1970s. His publisher has called him "the play-writing world's best-kept secret", and Holman himself, 70 next year, has said he doesn't much care what other people think of the work – an entrenched take it or leave it attitude. Dominic Cavendish tells how his latest production, The Lodger at the Coronet Theatre, has much in its favour - a gorgeously produced ensemble piece - although it doesn't grip as tightly as it might.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Put in his place | Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the finally upcoming No Time To Die, may have effectively called James Bond a rapist but might it actually be the case that all along it was women running the show? Harriet Marsden sets out why constantly viewing the female characters alongside 007 as 'victims' is the audience's problem, and how the 'Bond girls' are his secret weapon.