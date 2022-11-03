Thursday evening UK news briefing: Andrew Bailey takes on the markets to avoid long recession

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Two victims of the Manchester Arena bombing could have lived were it not for failings by the emergency services. Also below, read what interest rate rises mean for you.

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Terror inquiry | Two victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, including an eight-year-old girl, could have survived were it not for serious failings by the emergency services, a report has found. The public inquiry into the May 2017 atrocity, which left 22 dead, concluded that the response of the police, ambulance service and fire service was "far below the standard it should have been". In this in-depth report by Jack Hardy, read the six key ways the emergency services failed as the dying were deprived of treatment for far longer than can be justified.

The big story: Warning of longest recession on record

Britain will suffer the longest recession on record if the Bank of England continues to raise interest rates sharply, Threadneedle Street warned as it unveiled the biggest increase in borrowing costs in three decades.

The Bank said that the economy is already in decline, raising the prospect of severe damage if rates go up as much as markets expect.

It came as policymakers increased rates by 0.75 percentage points in the biggest rise since Black Wednesday in 1992, taking them to 3pc.

However, the comments suggest that further increases will be limited.

The pound dropped as much as 2pc as Andrew Bailey pushed back against market expectations of future interest rate rises.

The Bank said raising rates to the expected 5pc would push inflation down to zero in three years time, well below its 2pc target, triggering a two-year recession and forcing a million more people into unemployment.

Here are three charts that show why the Bank is fighting markets over interest rates.

One of the world's biggest hedge funds has warned the global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control.

Jeremy Hunt said there are "no easy options" to stabilise the economy, adding that "inflation is the enemy and is weighing heavily on families, pensioners and businesses".

The Chancellor's comments will be seen as an attempt to roll the pitch ahead of the Autumn Statement on November 17 amid rising expectations that the Government will announce tax rises and public spending cuts.

As Mr Hunt looks to plug a £50bn fiscal blackhole left by former prime minister Liz Truss's mini-Budget, read how sweeping tax rises could affect you (the Edenbridge Bonfire Society's choice for their celebrity guy makes more and more sense).

A UN expert said Rishi Sunak must raise taxes on the rich rather than drive through spending cuts.

Mortgage calculator

However, the biggest rate rise in 33 years will not push up fixed rate mortgage costs because deals have already been "overpriced" in the wake of Ms Truss's chaotic mini-Budget, analysts predict.

Normally, Bank Rate rises filter into higher fixed-rate mortgage rates. But this time, experts said lenders have already added such a large "Truss premium" to their fixed-rate prices.

However, house sales will fall by more than a quarter next year as higher borrowing costs price out investors and first-time buyers and bring an end to the property boom, according to estate agency Savills.

Use our mortgage calculator to work out how recent shocks to the mortgage market might impact your monthly payments. Here is what the record interest rate increase means for your pension.

Four stocks to sell

While rising interest rates are bad news for borrowers, they should be good news for savers – if banks increase savings rewards in response.

Savers are losing out on hundreds of pounds in interest as the gap between high street saving rates and the Bank Rate widens. Rate rises across the West have spooked global stock markets.

A higher cost of borrowing has affected debt-laden companies and diminished what investors expect from fast-growing firms who promise future profits.

Here are four stocks you must sell but Tom Stevenson says ignore the economic doom – and explains how you can make money as an investor.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Khan shot in 'assassination attempt'

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was shot in the leg several times today in an attack his party called an "assassination attempt". A gunman wielding an automatic weapon opened fire on Mr Khan as the truck he was riding on passed through the western city of Wazirabad, about 110 miles south-east of Islamabad, Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. The PTI's Imran Ismail said Mr Khan was hit in the leg "three to four" times. Distressing footage shows the moment the attack occurred. There are conflicting reports on his condition.

Thursday interview

'Dad partied hard, but he treated everyone with the same respect'

Freddie Hunt is a dead ringer for his iconic father - Rick Dole/Getty Images | Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

Freddie Hunt, the son of legendary F1 driver and lothario James Hunt tells Guy Kelly of the pain of losing his father at the age of five and continuing a family rivalry

Sport briefing: ECB accuses Rafiq over trial in public

The England and Cricket Wales Cricket Board dramatically accused Azeem Rafiq of holding it to ransom with his "ultimatum" to hold Yorkshire's racism trial in public. Read on for details. Meanwhile, the theory behind a midfield of Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi is truly enticing. The million-dollar question is whether it can thrive in practice. Read how Eddie Jones has finally got the England midfield he wants – and how it will work. In football, our new columnist Joe Cole reveals why people are wrong about Raheem Sterling, a player he first encountered as a 17-year-old when they played together at Liverpool. Fears are growing that Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell will not only miss the World Cup but could also be ruled out longer term. As the tournament approaches, try our World Cup Predictor and Wall Chart.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: Where it went wrong for Wizz Air

It was supposed to be the plucky eastern European start up that took the fight to mighty Ryanair. Before the pandemic, Hungary-based Wizz Air launched a high-flying offensive against the Dublin-based low-cost carrier, opening routes to new airports across Europe. It also announced big new jet orders and expanded into the Middle East, flying passengers from across Europe to Saudi Arabia. It even set up a base in Abu Dhabi. However, rather than soaring, it has nosedived. John Arlidge analyses where it went wrong for the Ryanair of Eastern Europe.

Tonight starts now

Warming refreshment | Why wait until Christmas to make mulled wine? Bonfire Night, this Saturday, is just as good a time to get going with it, especially as fireworks draw a lot of us outdoors in the evening. There is nothing better than a steaming tumbler of hot spiced red pressed into cold hands. There are some golden rules when it comes to mulling. Read the secret to making the perfect mulled wine.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Not British or French | The world's best cheese has been revealed, chosen from over 4,000 entries at this year's World Cheese Awards in Newport. Yet home advantage meant little with the judges.