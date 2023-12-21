Thursday features warmer temps and some isolated showers to go with cloudy skies

Temperatures are warming up as isolated showers move inland Thursday morning.

Temps will be in the high 60s and low 70s across Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

Isolated light showers are moving onshore, mainly from Cape Canaveral southward.

Brevard to Osceola counties have the greatest potential to receive showers.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, but some sun should shine across northern parts of the area in the afternoon, according to NWS Melbourne.

Local beaches have a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

Additionally, there is a small craft advisory for hazardous seas five to eight feet.