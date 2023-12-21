Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with isolated showers late
Thursday morning weather forecast
Thursday morning weather forecast
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Calm has returned to the market after stocks snapped a record-setting run of wins.
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered an outage globally earlier Thursday that lasted for more than an hour. While users were able to take part in Spaces and view notifications on Twitter, tweets had vanished from timelines and profiles, leaving them unable to be seen. This was not Twitter's first outage - the abrupt workforce cuts earlier exposed the site to more vulnerabilities and reliability issues.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Apple's financial services, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card and Wallet, have been experiencing service disruptions.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple reportedly scrambles to update Watch software to avoid retail ban, In 2023, Cruise’s robotaxi dreams took a necessary hiatus, Volkswagen is returning to physical buttons instead of touch controls.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
As winter weather once again coincides with the holiday travel season, stranding thousands of airline passengers this week in cities like Boston, travel experts and federal agencies offer tips for how to game the inevitable delays and cancellations.
Despite a challenging economic period in 2022, this year's investment into the space tech sector has continued to show signs of recovery. Space tech has showcased a remarkable resilience amid macroeconomic uncertainty, bucking trends in the broader venture capital tech market. Approximately $4.8 billion was invested into the space tech industry by the end of Q3, with growth-stage investment activity increasing.
From Legos to lip gloss, truffle-infused hot sauce to Tile, here's everything you need to deck those halls.
The biggest news stories this morning: A new picture of Uranus looks like a sci-fi portal, An electric car completed the world’s first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole, Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales.
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV.
Refresh your closet with these snuggly, stylish options.
I keep these favorites from Cozy Earth, Hydro Flask, Johnson & Johnson and others close by whenever I fly.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
The biggest news stories this morning: Baldur’s Gate 3 will never come to Xbox Game Pass, Meta Quest headsets join the exciting world of Microsoft Office, A One Piece anime remake is in the works from Netflix.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?