Thursday hearing set for Mel Tucker case and fight over texts

MASON — Attorneys for former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker and the woman who reported he sexually harassed her will make their cases to an Ingham County judge this week about whether he should be allowed to release more private text messages.

On Oct. 5, the day of a key hearing in the MSU sexual harassment proceeding, Tucker's legal team released pages of text messages between Brenda Tracy, a prominent national advocate for sexual assault victims who filed the complaint against Tucker in December, and her friend Ahlan Alvarado, who has since died. His attorneys say the messages show Tracy had a personal relationship with Tucker that was consensual.

Tracy then sought a court order preventing Tucker's team from releasing additional messages, arguing that further releases would include sensitive, confidential matters that could cause irreparable harm.

An Ingham County Circuit Court judge granted a temporary order barring any additional releases until a hearing could be held.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Tucker's attorneys then tried to move the matter to federal court, but late last week a federal judge sided with Tracy's attorneys and moved the matter back to state court.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Stokes set a hearing for Thursday morning.

The legal fight over text messages comes more than a month after USA Today published a story detailing the long-running sexual harassment investigation of Tucker. The university suspended him without pay the same day and on Sept. 27 fired him for cause.

Tucker — who denies any wrongdoing and said he and Tracy had a consensual, intimate relationship — has taken steps to file a lawsuit over his termination. His contract, signed in 2021, had about $80 million in guaranteed money when he was fired.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @MattMencarini.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Can Mel Tucker release more texts? Here's where the legal fight stands