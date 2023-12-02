Thursday homicide drug-related

Dec. 2—An Odessa Police Department report has revealed the suspect in Thursday's slaying of a 38-year-old Odessa man is his uncle and the motive appears to be drug-related.

According to the arrest affidavit of Carlos Ruben Cruz, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Clover Avenue about a gunshot victim around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and as they were enroute they were told the victim was in the front yard and the suspect had run inside the house.

When officers arrived, they found John Michael Adauto with a gunshot wound to the head and Cruz, 57, walking out of the kitchen with a gun, the report stated. Cruz put the gun down when ordered to do so and was taken into custody without incident.

Medics pronounced Adauto dead at the scene.

Adauto's sister-in-law told officers she came to the house to pick Adauto up because he was arguing with his Uncle Carlos and as they stood in the front yard, Cruz asked her to search Adauto's pockets for Cruz's drugs, the report stated.

The woman said Cruz also felt Adauto's pockets, said "There it is (expletive)," pulled a gun out of his jacket and shot Adauto in the face, the report stated.

According to the report, the .45 caliber gun had been reported stolen to Monahans Police.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of murder and theft of a firearm. He remained in the Ector County jail Saturday on surety bonds totaling $1,006,000.