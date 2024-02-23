Thursday homicide was not first gun-related incident at Marsha Lane residence

A residence on Marsha Lane that Wichita Falls Police responded to Thursday after a homicide was the scene, on at least two earlier occasions, of other gun-related incidents.

Raymond Ralicki, 61, was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in the shooting death of his 69-year-old brother, Stanley Ralicki.

Wichita Falls Police work the scene of a homicide Thursday afternoon on Marsha Lane.

Police said a family dispute led to the killing of Stanley Ralicki, who was visiting from Arizona. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4800 block of Marsha Lane in southwest Wichita Falls.

Raymond Ralicki was hospitalized for a medical episode following his arrest, police said.

WFPD got a call of multiple gunshots fired at the home. Upon arrival shortly after 3:15 p.m. they confronted Raymond Ralicki, who was armed with a handgun, in his front yard. After a short standoff, Ralicki dropped his weapon and officers took him into custody, according to a WFPD account.

The officers found Stanley Ralicki, 69, dead in the backyard. Another man at the scene said he witnessed the shooting and that Raymond Ralicki also fired at him.

Police said Raymond Ralicki will be charged with murder and aggravated assault because he fired at the witness.

This was not Raymond Ralicki’s first encounter with police at the house. In January 2021, he was arrested for pointing a gun at a neighbor who he believed shot at his dog. Ralicki was sentenced to six days in jail for the misdemeanor deadly conduct charge.

In January 2015, police encountered Ralicki in his driveway armed with an AK47-style weapon.

According to court records, Ralicki told officers he had fired through a wall at a man wearing camouflage clothing and that drones had been circling his house. Ralicki and another man at the scene told officers they were being watched by the CIA and a drug cartel.

Raymond Ralicki was not charged in that incident, but the second man was found to possess marijuana and was taken to North Texas State Hospital for assessment of his mental condition.

Police found bullet holes in a wall and several firearms in the house during that incident, court records state.

