Thursday Midday Forecast
Thursday Midday Forecast
Oil prices spiked after Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision had investors optimistic on rate cuts.
Two major indexes that track the performance of regional banks are now back to where they were when a March crisis began.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
Shares of Moderna soared around 14% on Thursday on the news that a personalized cancer vaccine, produced in partnership with Merck, reduced the risk of late-stage melanoma by 49%.
Trian Fund Management plans to appoint a former Disney executive to the media giant's board, along with Nelson Peltz.
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
Amazon’s Project Kuiper successfully validated key technology that will increase throughput and reduce latency for customers using its satellite internet service, the company said Thursday. OISL has been around for a while to enable inter-satellite communications, but earlier generations were limited to linking just two satellites at a time. Kuiper’s satellites will be able to connect with many other spacecraft simultaneously, which will form a mesh network in space.
Intel on Thursday showed off its latest Xeon processor, as it works to grab greater market share in the AI space.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century -- a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report. The report, published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), takes a close look at the investigations into launch mishaps, the industry term for when a launch ends in an explosion or other failure. Mishap investigations are a normal course of action and are generally under the aegis of the FAA -- but this report reveals that the practice is basically entirely operator-led, with the FAA having inadequate resources for in-house investigations.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
"I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them," the All-Pro safety told reporters.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
Which couples uncoupled, which ones committed and who exchanged vows on the season-ender?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
LeBron James and the Lakers routed the Pelicans by 44 points, and Williamson offered little promise for a better tomorrow.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.