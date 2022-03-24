Thursday Morning 7 Day Forecast

NBC

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up for the new NBC show "American Song Contest" and the rapper says his co-host is one of the highlights of the job. "That's my girl I love working with Kelly, that's the best part of being on this job," he told Access Hollywood after the premiere of the first episode. Snoop has a name ready for Kelly should she decide to take on a rap alias like his, "K Sizzle baby," he jokingly shared. "American Song Contest" airs on NBC on Mondays at 8/7c.