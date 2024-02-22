Thursday morning crashes snarl traffic on I-270, Ohio 315

A crash on Interstate 270 near the Ohio 161 interchange near Westerville caused significant traffic delays Thursday morning.

The crash has closed the left lane of traffic on I-270 south near the interchange causing slowdowns as traffic volumes increase.

There was no immediate information about injuries in the crash.

A second crash on Ohio 315 is also causing traffic delays. That crash has closed the right two lanes of Ohio 315 south near the Ohio 161 interchange.

The crashes are both under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Thursday morning crashes causing traffic slow downs on I-270, Ohio 315