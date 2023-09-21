Thursday morning forecast
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
The Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections showed the central bank expects to hike interest rates one more time in 2023.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked on Wednesday morning. The account published a post that falsely claimed that his father, former president Donald Trump, had passed away. "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," the post read.
Amazon is making it easier to map smart home devices. During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company demoed Map View, an upcoming feature in the Alexa mobile app that'll let customers create a digital map of their house and pin connected devices to it. From Map View, users will be able to see the status of, control and add new devices.
At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft plans an all-digital Xbox Series X and haptic controller, Our verdict on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Neuralink opens enrollment for its first human-brain-computer interfaces.
Microsoft is holding a 'special event' at 1PM ET on Thursday, September 21st. Details are scant but the timing certainly indicates a fall hardware event, likely prioritizing a new line of Surface products. You can watch it unfold via Microsoft or take a gander at our liveblog. There should also be a stream on the official Microsoft Surface YouTube channel after the fact.
The biggest news stories this morning: How social engineering takes advantage of your kindness, Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves after nearly 20 years, MS Paint gets update.
Can Microsoft's Surface PCs get out of their rut?
Charlie Manuel, who won the 2008 World Series with the Phillies, is making great strides in his recovery.
The two-way star has played his last game for the Angels this season. Now, the focus turns to his free agency.
Consumer prices edged higher in August as a surge in oil prices contributed to an uptick in headline inflation, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
"The growth of AI, I believe, is the growth of Arm," Arm EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Will Abbey told me this morning, minutes before the chip designer's stock started trading on Nasdaq. While AI may not always be the first thing you think about when you hear about Arm, when I asked Abbey about what's next for the company, he immediately jumped to AI.
It's a fierce night of competition TV as Josh Duhamel's new show forces friends to fire friends and 'The Challenge' nearly takes out a player for life.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.