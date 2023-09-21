Thursday morning forecast

TechCrunch

During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.