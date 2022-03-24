Thursday Morning Forecast

Recommended Stories
- Road & Track
Watch This Silverado Get Tossed Around by a Tornado Then Drive Away Like Nothing Happened
Whoever was behind the wheel was lucky to survive, much less drive away.
- Bradenton Herald
Bradenton is next in path of storm system that caused tornadoes across the South
Here’s how the damaging storm system is expected to impact Manatee County.
- Reuters
Azores on watch for large quake, eruption as island keeps shaking
LISBON (Reuters) -A series of multiple small earthquakes that have been rattling a mid-Atlantic Portuguese island for three days could trigger a stronger tremor or a volcanic eruption, experts said on Tuesday, as authorities urged people not to travel there. The number of earthquakes recorded on the volcanic island of Sao Jorge, in the Azores archipelago, since Saturday afternoon has increased to around 1,800 from an earlier figure of 1,329, said Rui Marques, head of the region's CIVISA seismo-volcanic surveillance centre. Only 94 of the 1,800 earthquakes, with a magnitude of between 1.7 to 3.3, registered so far have been felt by the population, Marques told Lusa news agency.
- LA Times
Heat wave shatters records across California, spells trouble for drought-dried state
Multiple temperature records were broken Tuesday, including some that were nearly 100 years old. More are likely to be broken Wednesday.
- NBC News
Nevada woman who was found clinging to tree on steep cliff has gone missing again, officials say
Gayle Stewart, 64, of Reno, Nevada, who disappeared in February and then was rescued on a steep cliff, vanished on March 14 near Hoover Dam, officials say.
- The Coloradoan
'The king has fallen': Beloved Rocky Mountain National Park bull elk dies
Known by names such as the Big Kahuna, Bruno and Incredibull, the elk estimated to have lived around 10 years was found dead Sunday in the park.
- Axios
Colorado says it can do better after Outdoor Retailer snubs the state
The Outdoor Retailer trade shows just left Colorado in the dust.Yes, but: The state says it's got a better way forward.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Emerald X, the show's operator, announced Wednesday it would return to Salt Lake City for its twice-a-year events starting in 2023. The decision came despite Colorado offering more than $400,000 in incentives to keep the events at the Colorado Convention Center,
- KABC – Los Angeles
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Ontario area, USGS says
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Ontario area early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
- The Hill
Temperatures soar at Earth's poles
Temperatures recorded at the Earth's poles show alarming heat waves and rising temperatures in the coldest places on the planet.Antarctica hit historic records last week when monitoring stations in the region logged extremely high temperatures. The Concordia station recorded its highest temperature yet, at 10.04 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a tweet from extreme weather tracker Maximiliano Herrera.A station in Vostok recorded just over zero...
- Miami Herald
Big chill (the 50s!) on the way for spring breakers in South Beach. First up is Orlando
Spring Breakers, did you pack a sweater with your bathing suits?
- The Independent
Taiwan hit by magnitude 6.7 earthquake
Buildings rocked in Taipei after quake on other side of the island
- AccuWeather
Tornado outbreak deals heavy damage in Texas
Severe weather produced tornadoes in Texas on March 21 that left a trail of destruction dealing damage to many homes and businesses in the aftermath.
- Axios
Charging an electric car at home isn't easy for many
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosPotential electric vehicle buyers are told not to worry so much about access to public charging stations because most people will charge their EVs at home. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut many people say they don't have EV charging available at home.Driving the news: 78% of U.S. adults surveyed by Morning Consult said there is no EV charging access at home where their vehicles ar
- Axios
Thousands without power after deadly tornado strikes New Orleans area
A powerful tornado struck the New Orleans area Tuesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and causing extensive damage.The latest: Authorities in St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, told reporters late Tuesday that at least one person had been killed after the tornado touched down in the area. There were reports of people trapped in the parish. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.St.Bernard Parish authorities u
- CBS News
25-year-old killed after Louisiana tornadoes pick up his truck and house
Connor Lambert, who used to play football for the local high school, was killed when his home lifted off its stilts and flew over his neighbor's house.
- NBC News
Mountain lion tranquilized after chase in Orange County, Calif.
One of the thousands of mountain lions that live in California wandered deep into the human city of Irvine on Tuesday, leading animal control there on a wild
- CBS News Videos
Magnitude-3.4 quake rattles Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga
A magnitude-3.4 earthquake shook Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga early Tuesday morning.
- The Conversation
Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley
The heart of U.S. tornado activity, once Tornado Alley, has shifted eastward. Brent Koops/NOAA Weather in Focus Photo Contest 2015, CC BY-NDTornadoes tore up homes in New Orleans and its suburbs and were reported in communities from Texas to Mississippi and Alabama as severe storms swept across the South in late March 2022. We asked tornado scientist Ernest Agee to explain what causes tornadoes and how the center of U.S. tornado activity has shifted eastward from the traditional Tornado Alley in
- WSB
Chance for strong to severe storm early Wednesday morning
Here's Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns with a look at your Wednesday morning forecast.
- Macon Telegraph
Lemurs attack toddler during visit to Georgia petting zoo, authorities say
“I looked down and there’s just blood gushing out of my child’s head.”