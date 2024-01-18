Thursday morning forecast

TechCrunch

The more immersive the experience, the more jarring it can feel when you finally take the headset off. The Vision Pro isn’t a virtual reality headset -- at least not as far as Apple is concerned. While many or most applications are thus far experienced as augmented reality, by way of on-board passthrough technology, the device is also capable of going fully immersive with a quick twist of the Apple Watch-style digital crown that sits atop the visor.