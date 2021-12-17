Thursday morning incidents keep police busy

Sturgis police said Thursday morning was busy for local law enforcement, starting with a suspicious vehicle crash and foot pursuit.

Sturgis public safety officers were dispatched at approximately 6:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Second Street after a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police located and stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of St. Joseph Street. However, during the traffic stop, the driver fled in the car and crashed it on the railroad tracks near Nottawa and Hatch streets, having led police on a brief pursuit. The male driver fled the scene on foot. A police K-9 unit was brought in to assist, but police were unable to locate the suspect. The Sturgis officers were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police and the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department.

An unrelated incident soon followed. Michigan State Police were informed a car had crashed into a building in the 1300 block of East Chicago Road. During the incident, two cars were stolen from the property. One was recovered just outside the city limits by state police, and a man was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County jail.

The second stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1800 block of South Centerville Road. The suspect then stole another vehicle from that location. The suspect was found and arrested in the Burr Oak area by state police and county sheriff's deputies.

All three stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their respective owners.

Because the pursuits and searches took place during morning school time, Sturgis Public Schools officials were notified and action was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

