Thursday morning news briefing: Royals 'hurt' as Harry and Meghan quit the Firm

Royals 'deeply disappointed' as Sussexes 'step back'

The Royal family is said to be "hurt and deeply disappointed". The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as senior members without consulting the Queen, the Prince of Wales or the Duke of Cambridge. In an extraordinary statement last night, the couple announced plans to withdraw from their roles and divide their time between Britain and North America. As Victoria Ward reports, it left the monarch and royal aides blindsided. How will the brave new world work in which the couple claim they will be "financially independent"? From where they will live to how they will earn money, Chief Reporter Robert Mendick explains everything we know. The Sussexes are not the first royals to "step back". Here are others who turned their back on frontline royalty.

As Associate Editor Camilla Tominey writes, the couple's break for freedom was long planned - but still lands a devastating blow. For more exclusive insight from Camilla, sign up to Your Royal Appointment newsletter for free. Guy Kelly has five reasons why the Duke and Duchess should not move to Canada. And Matt identifies a (hilarious) possible career opportunity for the couple in today's cartoon.

Iran under pressure to explain Tehran plane crash

Iran is facing mounting pressure to explain the destruction of an airliner near Tehran hours after Iranian forces launched missile strikes against US bases in Iraq. Three Britons were among 176 people killed when a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737 plunged into a nosedive and exploded shortly after take-off. Iran dismissed speculation that the aircraft had been downed by a missile, but said it would not hand over the black boxes from the aircraft to Boeing. Aviation expert David Learmount explains why all the evidence suggests a sudden and violent incident. It came as Donald Trump stepped back from the brink after a barrage of Iranian missiles struck at US forces in Iraq, but failed to cause any casualties. The president said Iran appeared to be "standing down".

Want to add an extra 10 healthy years to your life?

It sounds almost too good to be true. Harvard University scientists claim to have discovered how to secure more than a decade of extra healthy life. Research shows that following five health habits until the age of 50 can add an extra 10 years free of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Sarah Knapton has full details of the five tips to follow.

Up she rises | Lead principal dancer Erina Takahashi takes to the stage at the London Coliseum for the English National Ballet's production of Le Corsaire. View our picture editor's choice of more striking world images.

Travelex crisis | Some of Britain's largest banks risk being sucked into a crisis over currency exchange firm Travelex after its systems were knocked offline by a hacking attack. James Cook explains which lenders are unable to offer online exchange services to millions of customers.