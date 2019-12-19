Thursday morning news briefing: Trump is impeached - what now?

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Trump faces Senate trial after historic impeachment

He is a step closer to being removed from office. Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives, becoming only the third US president to suffer the ignominy. Two articles of impeachment were passed over his behaviour in the Ukraine scandal early today - one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress. It means a trial in the Senate will decide on whether to convict Mr Trump and remove him from the White House. Addressing supporters at a rally in Michigan as the historic debate was held, Mr Trump was dismissive and defiant. US Editor Ben Riley-Smith explains the fateful phone call that led to this moment. What next? Rozina Sabur outlines the impeachment process.

Boris Johnson puts NHS at heart of his agenda

The Prime Minister will put the NHS at the heart of his domestic agenda as he sets out his programme for government in the Queen's Speech today. In a statement of intent to the nation, Boris Johnson will enshrine in law a £33.9bn increase in annual NHS spending by 2023-24 as soon as his Brexit Bill is passed. MPs will tomorrow vote on the Bill, which will guarantee Britain fully leaves the EU - with or without a trade deal - by the end of 2020. It comes as an exclusive analysis reveals Mr Johnson would secure a 104-seat majority under proposed boundary changes that could be introduced before the next election. Read the data showing how the reforms would give the Tories twice as many seats as Labour.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sir Keir Starmer's Wikipedia page was edited this week to remove a reference to his being a "millionaire" ahead of an expected Labour leadership launch. As Henry Bodkin reports, the passage was excised from the online encyclopedia in the early hours of Tuesday from an internet address traced to north-west London. Here is a reminder of the likely contenders to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Cats review: Star-studded moggy dragged in a mess

The much-hyped and star-studded film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Cats is a right dog's dinner, according to Telegraph critic Tim Robey. Read his zero-star review ahead of the movie's release in cinemas across Britain tomorrow. And Matt takes a break from politics to find humour in the Cats film for today's cartoon.

News digest

Gallery: The big picture

Mountain slide | Fell runner Dava Waterhouse braves sub-zero temperatures for a morning excursion along Hall's Fell Ridge in the Lake District. View our picture editor's choice of the day's best images.

The ridge is one of the highest of the Blencathra fells Credit: TOM MCNALLY/TRIANGLE NEWS More

Comment

Editor's choice

Business and money briefing

All ears | Hedge fund traders have been eavesdropping on the Bank of England's press conferences before they have been officially broadcast. One of the Bank's suppliers has reportedly been leaking an audio feed to high-speed traders, giving them the opportunity to act on Governor Mark Carney's comments before the rest of the world.