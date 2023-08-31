Thursday morning news & weather update - 8/31/23
Here's the latest news and weather update on this morning of Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Dollar General's profit margin slid in part due to higher shrink costs. Five Below also highlighted elevated theft during its earnings call.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion has 103 race wins.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
Keeping apace of the latest trends and innovation in climate tech and sustainability — an area that touches every industry and city — is nearly impossible. It's why we created the Sustainability Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and invited the best and brightest minds to share their insights. The dedicated Sustainability Stage will cover the headwinds and challenges for startups seeking to raise capital, how cities are turning to innovation to adapt to and mitigate climate change, and the progress and opportunities within the worlds of fast fashion, energy and sustainable agriculture.
The Swiss banking giant is one of several large financial institutions that have benefitted from the chaos that roiled the banking world in the spring.
Here are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, plus advice on how to choose one.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Stocks are eyeing a fifth straight day of gains after the Fed's preferred inflation gauge signaled a softening in pressures.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
AMC shares surged after Taylor Swift announced her widely popular Eras tour will be heading to theaters this fall.
Cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes this week laid off 100 employees as it prepares for a major restructuring that will see the business split into two, TechCrunch has learned. The layoffs come almost exactly a year after Malwarebytes eliminated 14% of its global workforce. A former employee who asked not to be named told TechCrunch that the layoffs come just weeks after the company’s chief product officer, chief information officer, and chief technology officer were let go.
The biggest news stories this morning: NYC subway security flaw makes it possible to track riders’ journeys, Sony is jacking up annual PlayStation Plus plans by as much as $40, Google didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website.
The beauty gurus can't stop raving about the viral Dior Lip Oil, but TikTokers and Amazon shoppers say this one is the perfect dupe — and it's so much cheaper.
The Pear will be Fisker's practical and inexpensive model, with seating for either five or six and range of up to 320 miles, the company says.
The Chinese economy continues to surprise to the downside. C-suite execs are noticing.
With its two new sets of earbuds, Jabra offers one model with Dolby Atmos and another that's impressively rugged.
HP has released its first 16-inch model Pavilion Plus model, offering a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, along with the latest Intel Core i7 processors.
The company is releasing seven new products in the lineup.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London tele-health startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.