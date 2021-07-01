Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Stop sending whole bubbles into isolation for one positive Covid test, schools told

Head teachers have been told to stop sending “whole school bubbles” home to self-isolate when just one pupil tests positive.

Downing Street issued the warning on Wednesday night as it came under mounting pressure from Tory backbenchers and former ministers about the hundreds of thousands of healthy children who are being forced to stay at home each time a classmate catches the virus. Read the full story.

2. Booster Covid vaccines for over-50s to be available with flu jabs from September

More than half the population is set to be offered Covid booster vaccines alongside flu jabs from September, amid warnings that future freedoms depend on the rollout.

Health officials have drawn up plans to offer the jabs to everyone over 50, starting with the oldest and most vulnerable. Read the full story.

3. Prince Harry returns to public eye as floral tribute to Princess Diana revealed

It was one of her favourite places to pause and enjoy nature, and a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will stand surrounded by more than 4,000 of her favourite varieties of flowers when it is unveiled by her sons on Thursday.

Gardeners at Kensington Palace have spent almost two years redesigning the Sunken Garden to incorporate forget-me-nots, ballerina roses, dahlias and sweet peas to reflect the Princess’s tastes and personality. Read the full story.

4. Keir Starmer: I won’t quit if Labour loses Batley by-election

Sir Keir Starmer will not quit as Labour leader even if the party loses in Thursday's by-election in Batley and Spen, his spokesman has said, as calls for his resignation from MPs and members grow.

The embattled leader’s spokesman said Sir Keir was determined to lead the party “into the next general election and back into government,” despite the widespread expectation that the constituency will fall to the Conservative Party for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. Read the full story.

5. Husband who shot estranged wife sent final text saying 'Didn't go too well...Debbie is dead'

TA dog breeder who shot his wife on the Prime Minister's family estate, sent a text message to her friend saying: "Didn't go too well...Debbie is dead, so sorry", before later turning the gun on himself, an inquest has heard.

John Zurick, 67, killed wife Deborah , 56, at their home in the Exmoor village of Winsford, Somerset, after she left him for another man. Read the full story.

