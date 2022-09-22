Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. ‘Desperate’ Vladimir Putin will be defeated in Ukraine, vows Liz Truss

Liz Truss has vowed that "desperate" Vladimir Putin will be defeated in Ukraine after the Russian president threatened nuclear war.

The Prime Minister said that the world was witnessing a "decisive moment in the history of freedom" and that 2022 was "the story of freedom fighting back”, as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time. Read the full story.

2. Liz Truss to rip up green planning laws in bid to kickstart housebuilding

Green planning laws will be ripped up by Liz Truss in this week’s fiscal event in a move that could see tens of thousands of new homes built on protected land.

Ministers have drawn up plans for new “investment zones” that will hand businesses tax breaks and encourage house building in areas of high economic growth. Read the full story.

3. GP appointments for every patient within two weeks under Therese Coffey's plans

GPs will be told to give every patient who wants one an appointment within two weeks, with same-day slots for the most urgent cases, under pledges from Therese Coffey.

The new “Plan for Patients” will also name and shame practices with the longest waits, in a bid to drive up performance, with a war on red tape to ensure doctors can spend more time with patients. Read the full story.

4. Donald Trump and children sued by New York for 'exaggerating wealth by billions'

New York’s attorney general has filed a fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and his children to prevent them doing business in the state, claiming they “grossly” inflated the former president’s net worth by "billions of dollars".

The civil lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks a $250 million (£220m) judgement and a prohibition on the Trumps from leading any company or purchasing property in New York. Read the full story.

5. Peta calls for sex strike against meat-eating men 'to save the world'

Women should impose a sex ban on men who eat meat because they are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions, an animal rights group said on Wednesday.

The call for a sex strike on carnivorous males has caused outrage in Germany, which is famous for its love of sausages. Read the full story.

