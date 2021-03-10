Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Thursday.

1. Scotland Yard officer arrested on suspicion of murder in Sarah Everard case

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Sarah Everard as Scotland Yard confirmed that human remains had been found in woodland in Kent.

Wayne Couzens, 49, a married father of two from Deal in Kent, was arrested at home on Tuesday night, on suspicion of kidnapping the 33-year-old, who vanished in south London a week ago. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson moves to keep US onside over Northern Ireland

A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland.

A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration. Read the full story.

3. Police have been too soft on disruptive protesters, rules watchdog

Police have been too soft on disruptive protesters like Extinction Rebellion (XR), watchdogs have ruled, as it said officers should not take the knee at demonstrations.

In a major report, HM inspectors said police had “too readily” tipped the balance in favour of the human rights of demonstrators like XR and Black Lives Matter against those of residents and businesses hit by serious disruption. Read the full story.

4. Meghan lodged formal complaint with ITV over Piers Morgan’s dismissal of mental health problems

The Duchess of Sussex contacted ITV personally on Monday to warn that Piers Morgan’s dismissive attitude towards her Oprah Winfrey interview could prove damaging to others suffering with mental health problems.

Meghan, 39, is understood to have been briefed on Morgan’s comments when she woke up the morning after the two-hour interview aired in the US. Read the full story.

5. PM demands 'immediate' release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in call with Iran's president

Boris Johnson has demanded the immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian mother detained in Iran on dubious spying charges, in a combative phone call with the regime's president.

"The Prime Minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British-Iranian dual nationals detained in Iran and demanded their immediate release," Downing Street said in a statement on Wednesday, after Mr Johnson's call with Hassan Rouhani. Read the full story.



