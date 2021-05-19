Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Thursday.

1. Princess Diana interview probe to find BBC’s Martin Bashir guilty of deceit

Martin Bashir deployed deceitful methods in a breach of BBC editorial rules to secure his interview with Princess Diana, an official inquiry is understood to have concluded.

The BBC is braced on Thursday for a report that one well-placed source described as the corporation’s "phone hacking moment", in reference to the scandal that engulfed the News of the World. ​Read the full story.

2. Almost 300,000 will fly to ‘amber list’ countries by Sunday

Up to 270,000 people will fly to "amber list" countries from the UK by the weekend amid growing confidence among the vaccinated that it is safe to travel.

Analysis for The Telegraph shows more than 1,300 flights are scheduled to go to "amber" countries in the five days to Sunday at a rate of up to 54,000 passengers a day, with destinations including holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Italy and France. Read the full story.

3. Elon Musk jets in to Britain as ministers seek site for new car factory

Ministers are hunting for a site for a major new car plant in a move stoking speculation that Elon Musk is exploring building Teslas in Britain.

Sources said the Government’s new Office for Investment called on regional agencies to urgently submit potential locations for a new factory that would be a significant post-Brexit boost for Britain’s £80bn car industry. Read the full story.

4. BBC boss not safe from Fiona Bruce’s pointed questions after he praises womanising ‘genius’

The chairman of the BBC was taken to task by Fiona Bruce after holding up a famously sexist US physicist as the epitome of genius.

Richard Sharp’s praise for Richard Feynman, the late Nobel Laureate, raised eyebrows during a BBC event. Read the full story.

5. Cecil Rhodes statue at Oxford college must go, says inquiry

A statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College in Oxford should be removed, an inquiry set up to investigate the British imperialist's legacy has found.

The commission was launched last June by Oriel College after the college's governing body expressed its wish to remove it. Read the full story.

