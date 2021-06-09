Thursday morning UK news briefing: President Biden rebukes the PM

Thursday morning UK news briefing

It is a diplomatic intervention that threatens to overshadow the G7 summit in Cornwall. Joe Biden ordered US officials to rebuke Boris Johnson for jeopardising the peace process in Northern Ireland due to its stand-off with the European Union.

America's most senior diplomat in Britain told Brexit minister Lord Frost the UK's stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol was "inflaming" tensions in Ireland and Europe.

Yael Lempert is said to have issued Lord Frost with a démarche - a diplomatic reprimand usually reserved for adversaries - at a meeting in London, during which she relayed to him the US president's "great concern" over the UK's approach to the protocol, which was established to prevent a hard Irish border. US Editor Nick Allen has details of the leaked memo.

The president - in the above video at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk - and the Prime Minister are today set to pledge to restart air travel between their countries as soon as possible.

Political Editor Ben Riley-Smith says it offers the hope of US holidays later this summer. Leaders of the "Group of Seven" nations are gathering at Carbis Bay, where security forces have imposed a ring of steel.

See five things on President Biden's agenda. Discussions about easing border restrictions risk being overshadowed domestically by growing doubt about whether the final step of England's reopening will take place on June 21.

Mr Johnson noted yesterday that Covid hospital admissions were rising as well as cases and said more data was needed before the final decision is announced on Monday.

150 Oxford dons refuse to teach over Rhodes statue

More than 150 Oxford dons are boycotting Oriel College and refusing to teach its students in protest at its decision to keep the Rhodes statue, The Telegraph can reveal. The chief of the higher education watchdog and four ex-education ministers decried the boycott, with one accusing the academics of attempted "blackmail". The rebel dons say they will refuse to give tutorials to Oriel undergraduates and discontinue any assistance with the college's outreach work, including interviews. Education Editor Camilla Turner says it comes after neighbouring Magdalen College made the decision to remove the Queen's portrait - with the college head suggesting the monarch would support removing her portrait.

Why the palace waded into the baby name row

Amid the briefing war between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Buckingham Palace and the BBC, what the Queen actually thinks about Harry and Meghan naming their newborn daughter Lilibet has become a secondary issue. The palace's refusal to deny that Her Majesty was "never asked" her opinion on the couple's decision to name the baby after her childhood nickname speaks volumes about the disconnects. In this analysis, Associate Editor Camilla Tominey says royal aides are vexed by Harry and Meghan's representatives claiming to speak for the monarch. Matt finds humour in the royal dispute for today's cartoon.

At a glance: Coronavirus morning briefing

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

New rebel bid | Tory critics of the Government's cut to the aid budget are plotting a fresh parliamentary ambush to try to reverse it, with proposals to hijack a forthcoming procurement Bill. Rebel leader Andrew Mitchell, the ex-international aid secretary, is taking legal advice and examining a series of options to force ministers into an about-turn.

Around the world: An eye for the camera

This striking image of a shortfin mako shark in Mexico was one of the winners in the UN World Oceans Day 2021 Photo Competition's 'Faces of the Sea' category. See a gallery of more world pictures of the day.

The picture was taken off Cabo San Lucas. CREDIT: EVANS BAUDIN/MEDIA DRUM WORLD - EVANS BAUDIN/MEDIA DRUM WORLD

Comment and analysis

Editor's choice

Business and money briefing

End of lockdown | Britain will get its "mojo" back if restrictions come to an end on June 21 as planned, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane has insisted. He said a decision to push ahead with the full reopening of the economy would be "fantastic" for businesses and workers as the country recovers from its deepest recession in centuries.

Sport briefing

Euros exclusive | Gareth Southgate is considering playing Luke Shaw at centre-back against Croatia this weekend in a move that could see England start their European Championship campaign with four full-backs in the team. The manager has practised with a 3-4-3 formation and four-man defence. Mike McGrath explains one possible combination.

Tonight's dinner

Farfalle pasta with brown shrimp, lemon and peas | A quick pasta dish by Angela Hartnett that makes use of sweet brown shrimp. View the recipe and try our Cookbook newsletter.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Fairytale turns to nightmare | It sounded like a dream trip, but catering to the demands of one super-rich couple was not exactly La Dolce Vita. An anonymous author explains how filming a billionaire's wedding was the worst five days of their life.