Thursday Morning Video Forecast
We will see a sun and cloud mix this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. There will be a light breeze from the south. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.
We will see a sun and cloud mix this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. There will be a light breeze from the south. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best laptops for 2024, Appeals court overturns $1 billion copyright lawsuit against Cox, Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree arrives on June 21.
Electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian reported fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.
In the face of South Africa’s worsening energy crisis, marked by increasingly severe power shortages, implementing daily electricity rationing has become imperative to avert the risk of a nationwide grid collapse. This situation is similar in most African countries, thereby increasing the demand for solutions provided by clean tech startups across the continent. In the latest development, three-year-old Hohm Energy, which connects homeowners and businesses with accredited solar installers, product suppliers, and embedded solar finance in South Africa, has raised $8 million in seed investment.
Rep. Jim Clyburn told Yahoo News that young and Black voters could decide the 2024 presidential election as young voters start to lean less on Biden as their favored candidate.
Uber has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian government-backed firm that aims to make mobility and commerce more accessible across the South Asian nation. The ride-hailing giant said Thursday that it will explore an integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore integrations with the network and expand range of its mobility offerings on the Uber app. At an event in Bengaluru, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber "views open source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognizes the opportunities they bring for everyone."
When the large cloud providers have excess compute capacity, they tend to discount it through programs like AWS's and Azure's spot instances. NodeShift aims to take this concept and expand it well beyond the big clouds -- and with stronger guarantees -- by providing a single API for access to excess compute, storage and graphics accelerators from independent data center operators and through connections to low-cost decentralized web services like Akash and Filecoin. Epic Games also joined as an angel investor.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
The South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
Expectations are running high for Nvidia's earnings, seen both as a barometer for the AI trade and as a potential turning point for stocks.
Jayo Archer, a Nitro Circus member, was the first rider to perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike in competition.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.
Pentiment, a former Xbox console exclusive, is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 (that's tomorrow, fact fans). Fellow Xbox title Grounded is also
India has updated official rules in the space sector to attract global investors and companies, after opening it up to private players four years ago. Private and public actors in India have been taking measures to increase participation in the country's space sector. India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has also made significant strides in the last few months to gain global attention, including the successful moon landing of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft and partnership with NASA over joining Artemis Accords.
Yahoo Finance compiled lots of data and dug deep into the loan offerings of leading mortgage lenders to create the ultimate "best of" list without conflicts or compromise.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
The Dodgers will play the two-game Seoul Series vs. the Padres on March 20 and 21.
A number of Logitech mice, keyboards and webcams are on sale at Amazon right now, with up to 25 percent off.
If you ask Gemini, Google's flagship GenAI model, to write deceptive content about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, it will, given the right prompt. It's a bad look for Google needless to say -- and is provoking the ire of policymakers, who've signaled their displeasure at the ease with which GenAI tools can be harnessed for disinformation and to generally mislead. This morning, Google DeepMind, the AI R&D division behind Gemini and many of Google's more recent GenAI projects, announced the formation of a new organization, AI Safety and Alignment -- made up of existing teams working on AI safety but also broadened to encompass new, specialized cohorts of GenAI researchers and engineers.