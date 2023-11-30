Thursday Morning Webcast

TechCrunch

It has picked up Total Processing, a startup out of Manchester that builds payment processing solutions for functions like recurring payments, risk management, PCI (data security) compliance and payment integrations. NomuPay is paying around $35 million for Total Processing, and says that the total value of the company is now $135 million. For some context on that number, Total Processing appears not to have disclosed any outside funding since being founded in 2015.