Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s before rain moves in late

Thursday's forecast calls for slightly warmer weather with mostly cloudy skies before rain moves into the area at night.

The National Weather Service says there's a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m., but showers are more likely overnight into Friday. Some snow is possible in higher elevations with little to no accumulation.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Thursday's high will be in the low 40s with winds will be out of the south at 3 to 7 mph.

Friday morning will be rainy, but will be warmer with temperatures in the high 40s.

