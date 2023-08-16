Thursday is National Night Out

Aug. 16—GREENSBURG — National Night Out takes place locally from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at North Park.

The Greensburg Police and Decatur County Sheriff's departments, along with the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Emergency Management, are hosting a free cook-out and mini-festival in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the event, which was first held in 1984 in Philadelphia.

Held in August by 14,000 communities across the country (Texas does theirs in October) the primary mission of National Night Out is to build the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while creating a sense of community.

In addition to the cookout there will be live music by the Brothers McGee Band and booths set up by first-responder partners offering activities for kids and adults alike.

The Greensburg Fire Department will demonstrate vehicle extrications at 6 and 7 p.m., and the Greensburg Police Department will conduct a bola wrap demonstration at 6:30 p.m. and a K9 demonstration at 7:30 p.m.

At 7:50 p.m., all the emergency vehicles on hand will activate their lights and sirens.

"We see this as an opportunity to connect with the community, to build relationships and positive encounters," GPD Chief McNealy previously said. "We also want taxpayers to be able to see what their tax money is paying for. It's basically just a chance to have a positive interaction with everybody. We'd like to invite everybody that's a resident of the community, who works in our community, or who is just visiting our community to come out and enjoy this event."

GFD Asst. Chief Brian Wenning also feels safety and community involvement are important.

"One of the most important qualities of a community is the feeling of safety. These events allow us to show the public they have well-trained professional first-responders protecting them," Wenning said. "We enjoy serving, meeting and greeting our customers and we feel like they deserve our best."

