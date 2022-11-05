Thursday night shooting sends one to hospital

Nov. 4—One person was sent to the hospital after receiving a gunshot wound during an incident on Thursday night.

The victim was a black male that was sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. It is still unknown if there are any other victims in the shooting.

Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department responded to the scene on Union Street at around 11 p.m.

According to police at the scene, there was reason to believe that an altercation outside of the residence lead to the shooting.

Initial reports from the call indicated the possibility that there would be multiple victims at the scene.

Police at the scene were still gathering information from witnesses living nearby. Police detectives were also called to the scene to begin collecting evidence.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

