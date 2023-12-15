THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER UPDATE

TechCrunch

Google's defeat in its antitrust battle with Epic Games was a sweeping victory for the Fortnite maker and a significant upset to the business model underpinning the mobile app ecosystem, where platforms host app stores and then take a cut of developer revenues. A San Francisco jury on Monday swiftly returned a verdict in Epic's favor in a matter of hours -- not days or weeks -- finding that Google "willfully acquired or maintained monopoly power by engaging in anticompetitive conduct," as a court filing states. More than likely, Google won't roll out any significant changes to its Google Play Store until the judge makes this final decision as to what, exactly, needs to be done.