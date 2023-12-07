Thursday has partly cloudy skies mixed with below-normal temps in Central Florida

Cooler-than-normal weather continues blanketing the Central Florida area.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, according to NWS Melbourne.

Sunny skies will be found to the north of Lake Kissimmee to Melbourne.

Residents and visitors can find partly clouded skies farther south near Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, and Stuart.

There is a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.