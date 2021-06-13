Thursday shooting incident that sent man to hospital under investigation by Longmont police

Jun. 13—A man was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening following a shooting incident Thursday in Longmont.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 30 block of Alpine Place. Robin Ericson, Longmont police spokesperson, said Saturday that there is no danger to the public.

Ericson said information about the age of the man injured was not yet available. When asked if there had been any arrests made, she said the only releasable information at the time was that the incident remains under police investigation.