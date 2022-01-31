Short-term rental shooting victim ID'd; police say Arizona group traveled to Erie to sell drugs

An armed confrontation at an east Erie rental house that led to a shooting that killed an Erie man and wounded another early Thursday morning involved a group of Arizona men who reportedly came to the city to sell fentanyl pills for $30,000, authorities revealed in two criminal complaints filed in the case.

Two of the Arizona men, Saul Felix, 21, of Avondale, and Kortez L. Murray, 18, of Phoenix, were in the custody of Erie County Prison officials on Monday following their arraignments on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Erie police are working to identify the two other Arizona residents who traveled with Felix and Murray to Erie last week, as well as others involved in what police said was an attempted home-invasion robbery at a short-term rental house at 3904 McClelland Ave. where the Arizona men were staying, investigators said Monday.

The shooting was first reported on Thursday at 12:07 a.m. when officers were called to McClelland Avenue to investigate a report of a man lying in the street. The 30-year-old man was shot and was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the man on Monday as Shannon Crosby, 30, of Erie. Cook said Crosby died of a gunshot wound to the trunk, and he ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy on Saturday.

One person was fatally shot and one person was injured in an early-morning shooting, on Thursday at 3904 McClelland Ave., which police said was operating as an Airbnb property.

Investigators said Murray was shot in the face and torso during the incident and arrived at Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment as officers were on McClelland Avenue Thursday morning. Murray was later transferred to UPMC Hamot and remained hospitalized Monday.

According to information in the criminal complaint filed against Murray, Felix had accompanied Murray to Saint Vincent and was detained after investigators arrived at the hospital.

Felix told detectives who interviewed him that he had traveled from the Phoenix area to Erie with three others to sell narcotics. He said one of the men he was with made contact with a person from Erie who wanted to purchase fentanyl pills, and arrangements were made to travel to Erie with a number of pills to sell for $30,000, detectives wrote in the affidavit filed with Murray's complaint.

Investigators said Felix told them the Arizona group arrived in Erie on Jan. 25 and stayed at a rental house at 3904 McClelland Ave. He said that on Jan. 25, a drug deal took place at an apartment complex near the rental house and that a number of fentanyl pills were provided to an Erie contact for $23,000, according to information in the affidavit.

Felix said another drug deal took place on Wednesday morning at the same apartment complex, detectives wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators wrote that Felix gave them consent to search his cellphone, and detectives located text message threads and photographs that corroborated Felix's statements. The photographs included images taken inside the rental house that depicted Felix in possession of firearms and a large amount of cash, as well as photographs of clear plastic bags containing blue pills, according to information in the affidavit.

Felix was arraigned Thursday night by Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Edward Wilson on felony counts of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility and on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He remained in the Erie County Prison Monday on $250,000 bond.

Wilson arraigned Murray over the weekend at UPMC Hamot on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Murray's bond was set at $250,000.

Murray was in the custody of Erie County Prison officials at the hospital Monday, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Officers who responded to McClelland Avenue Thursday morning found shell casings of multiple calibers at the scene. No guns have been recovered, according to detectives.

Police served a search warrant on 3904 McClelland Ave. on Thursday and removed evidence that would be sent out for testing, Lorah said Friday.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the ongoing homicide investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Hertel at 814-870-1260 or Detective Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161.

