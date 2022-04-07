Thursday updates from the trial of UGA professor Marianne Shockley’s alleged killer

The third day of testimony is almost underway here in Baldwin County Superior Court in the murder trial of Marcus Allen Lillard. Lillard, 44, is accused of felony murder, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the 2019 death of his sometimes-girlfriend, University of Georgia entomology professor Marianne C. Shockley. Testimony in the trial began Tuesday and continued Wednesday.

The following chronology will be updated throughout the day Thursday:

9 a.m. update: Lawyers from both sides are conferring with Judge Alison T. Burleson. Jurors have yet to enter the courtroom for the morning session.

Case Background

Marcus Lillard walking into Baldwin County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on the second day of testimony in his murder trial in the 2019 death of his girlfriend, University of Georgia entomology professor Marianne Shockley.

Paramedics and sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the eastern outskirts of Milledgeville in the small hours of May 12, 2019. Lillard and Shockley, a divorced mother of two teenagers, had arrived at 115 Watson Reynolds Road the evening before to visit Clark Heindel, an acquaintance of Lillard’s, who lived there.

Shockely was found lying dead at a poolside. At first it appeared she may have drowned. Lillard and Heindel were seen by deputies and EMTs apparently trying to resuscitate her. Investigators later learned that the trio had beer, smoked marijuana and possibly used other drugs. An autopsy revealed that Shockley, 43, who lived in Morgan County between Madison and Athens, had been strangled. Investigators have suggested she may have died a couple of hours before the 911 call.

What happened to Shockley — who killed her and why — have largely remained a mystery. Lillard first met Shockley when they were in college. They later reconnected, dated and traveled together. Lillard has been jailed since his arrest the day after Shockley died.

Soon after the authorities arrived at Heindel’s house the night Shockley died, Heindel shot himself, committing suicide. A GBI agent testified at a hearing a month later that Lillard had given varying accounts of Shockley’s fatal episode. It is likely that his defense will point a finger at the late Heindel.